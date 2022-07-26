Record rainfall causes widespread flash flooding near St. Louis, including on I-70

(CNN) Torrential and record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flash flooding in the St. Louis area Tuesday morning, submerging vehicles on streets, forcing rescues from homes and cars and spurring numerous road closures, including part of Interstate 70, officials said.

In St. Louis itself, more than 8 inches of rain had fallen from midnight to 7 a.m. CT -- already surpassing the city's all-time one-day record of 6.85 inches set on August 20, 1915, the National Weather Service said

And more rain was expected before tapering by 10 a.m., the National Weather Service's office in St. Louis wrote

In the wider St. Louis area, about 6-10 inches of rain fell from midnight to 6 a.m., according to the weather service.

Emergency calls in St. Louis County were coming in "for multiple people stuck" in floodwaters, the county emergency management office said