2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say

(CNN) Two Black girls have been charged with hate crimes after the New York City Police Department says they assaulted a White woman and made "anti-White" statements, according to a Tuesday news release from the NYPD.

The incident took place on July 9 around 6:50 p.m. on a southbound MTA bus in Queens when three girls and the victim, a 57-year-old White woman, got into a "verbal dispute," an NYPD spokesperson said. One of the girls yelled, "I hate White people. I hate the way they walk," according to CNN affiliate WCBS-TV

The woman was hit in the head with an unknown object, the release said, causing a laceration and bleeding.

The three girls ran away and the woman was taken to a local hospital where she received three staples on her head, the release said.

NYPD released a photo of three Black teenagers wanted in connection with the incident and two of them -- a 15 and 16-year-old -- have been arrested and charged with hate crimes. Police are still searching for the third girl.