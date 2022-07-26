Massachusetts becomes latest state to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles

(CNN) Massachusetts has become the latest state to ban school officials and employers from discriminating against people based on their natural hair.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law Tuesday the Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, or CROWN Act.

The law bans workplace and school discrimination based on the use of natural or protective hairstyles, which includes natural hair texture, as well as styles including twists, braids, and Bantu knots, all often worn by Black women.

Mya and Deanna Cook, sisters who received detention in 2017 under a school dress code restricting hairstyles and whose experience spurred the development of the law in Massachusetts, spoke at the signing.

"I never thought we'd be here. It was one of the hardest things," Deanna Cook said.

