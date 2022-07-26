Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says

(CNN) Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to a report of human remains found in the park's Swim Beach area in Boulder City, Nevada, at about 4:30 p.m. PT, the release said. "Park rangers are on scene and have set a perimeter to recover the remains," the release said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner is assisting with determining the cause of death, the park service said.

The first body, discovered on May 1 , was found in a barrel and was likely a murder victim who died from a gunshot wound "some time in the mid '70s to early '80s, based on clothing and footwear the victim was found with," according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.