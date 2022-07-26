A suspect in the 1980s killings of 2 California women is identified after DNA match

(CNN) A suspect in the decades-old killings of two Southern California women has been identified after a DNA match, authorities said Monday.

The first killing happened in 1987 when Shannon Rose Lloyd, 23, was found dead in a bedroom she was renting in Garden Grove, Orange County. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office

Then, in 2003, a crime lab linked Lloyd's death to the 1989 killing of another woman, 27-year-old Renee Cuevas, whose body was found near a marine base in the same county.

Both cases went cold until 2021 when an investigative genetic genealogy team identified a possible suspect: Reuben J. Smith.

Smith was a Las Vegas man who died by suicide in 1999 at the age of 39, a year after being arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a third woman, the District Attorney's Office said. The victim fought back and was able to escape, authorities said.

