This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school

(CNN) A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

"I've worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams. Mama I made it," the teenager posted below a picture of her program acceptance letter.

She was accepted into the Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Heersink School of Medicine, the school confirmed in a statement to CNN.

The program is a partnership between the medical school and HBCU's across Alabama, and it provides early acceptance to the students who meet the requirements for acceptance and matriculation, according to their website

Read More