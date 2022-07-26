The UK's hottest day destroyed their homes. They fear it's a sign of worse ahead

(CNN) The sweltering heat did little to stop 53-year-old Eileen Hilton from topping up her tan last Tuesday as the UK recorded its highest temperature in history.

As the sun beat down on her back garden in Dagenham, east London, the smell of smoke filled the air. Hilton passed it off as her neighbor lighting a bonfire, she told CNN.

What played out in the hours to come was far worse. As temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the capital, grass fires are believed to have started in a nearby park before engulfing neighboring homes, and crossing onto the street where Hilton lives.

"The police were everywhere, banging on people's doors, screaming: 'Get out! Get out!'" Hilton said of the chaos that ensued. The blaze destroyed 14 houses and damaged six more in the area, according to local officials, turning Hilton's suburban neighborhood into the latest victim of extreme weather.

Eileen Hilton, 53, fled the fire in Dagenham with her 11 dogs in tow.