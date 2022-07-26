(CNN) Nigeria's Tobi Amusan has caused a stir after smashing a world record in the women's 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals at the World Championships this Sunday.

Amusan came in with a record time of 12.12 seconds, beating Kendra Harrison's 2016 record of 12.20 by 0.8 of a second.

She went on to bag gold in the final, though her initial finishing time of 12.06 was ruled out due to strong wind speeds.

Amusan of poses with her world record in the Women's 100m hurdles semi-final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships.

Amusan's world record sent shockwaves through the athletics world.

"Wow" tweeted Jamaican track and field great Usain Bolt, while 200m champion and American record holder Noah Lyles tweeted : "12.12 are you kidding me?" Both congratulated her on Twitter.

