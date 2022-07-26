Australian rugby league club apologizes for 'mismanagement' of pride jersey release after several players refuse to wear it

(CNN) An Australian rugby league club has apologized for its "mismanagement" of the release of its pride jersey after several players said they would boycott playing in it.

The National Rugby League's (NRL) Manly Warringah Sea Eagles announced a special, one-off shirt in which all the white spaces on the traditional kit would be replaced by rainbow colors to help promote inclusivity.

However, a day after the jersey was revealed, several of Manly's players said they would not play in the game against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday because they were not consulted about the kit, citing religious and cultural differences, according to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys.

And on Tuesday, in a remorseful press conference, Manly coach Des Hasler apologized for how the jersey launch was handled, as well as for not consulting with his players.

"The intent of the rainbow color application of our jersey was to represent diversity and inclusion ... embracing all groups who feel marginalized, face discrimination and have a suppressed share of voice," Hasler told reporters.

Read More