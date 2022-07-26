CNN —

President Joe Biden feels well enough to resume physical exercise on his fifth day with Covid-19, his doctor said Tuesday in a letter.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely resolved” and that his vital signs remain “absolutely normal.”

Biden will continue to isolate on day five of his infection, O’Connor wrote. He completed a five-day course of the antiviral Paxlovid on Monday evening.

The President has been isolating in the White House residence since testing positive for Covid on Thursday. He’s spoken to advisers by telephone and participated in virtual meetings with officials.

On Tuesday, he was planning to meet virtually with the head of a South Korean conglomerate that is investing in the United States and with a group of lawmakers to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Biden’s symptoms have reportedly been steadily improving since he first tested positive. He suffered a cough, sore throat, body aches and a runny nose through the weekend, but his condition had improved by Monday, the White House said.

Participating by video conference in a White House event, Biden’s voice still sounded raspy Monday afternoon. But his doctor said his other symptoms had mostly resolved.

Biden told reporters he’s “feeling great,” and “keeping a full schedule” while isolating as he recovers, but hopes to be back working in person “by the end of the week.”

Biden said that he’s been participating in a battery of tests every evening checking “everything, from the temperature to the oxygen … in my blood, to my pulse to – I mean, just across the board. And so far, everything’s good, I mean, everything’s on the button,” adding he’s “feeling better every day.”

And while he’s still experiencing a “little bit of a sore throat,” Biden said doctors have told him “that’s par for the course, and I think I’m on my way to recovery.”

Once he tests negative, Biden will end his isolation, according to White House officials.

The White House has emphasized that because Biden is vaccinated and boosted, his symptoms have been mild.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.