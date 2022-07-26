Brittney Griner in court as defense team will present evidence in trial

(CNN) WNBA star Brittney Griner is in court outside Moscow as her defense team prepares to present evidence in her trial on Tuesday.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this month but the US State Department says she is wrongfully detained. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Griner's supporters have called for her release over fears she is being used as a political pawn amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

The previous hearing on July 15 ended without a verdict after her lawyers asked to adjourn the hearing to allow the athlete time to prepare. Tuesday's hearing, the fifth so far in Griner's criminal trial, was attended by US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Rood.

A verdict is not expected on Tuesday's hearing. The trial is expected to end early next month.

