Today, you’ll find a deal on Dyson V8 Motorhead, a discounted DreamSky Alarm Clock and savings on the Apple Magic Trackpad. All that and more below.

$25.99 $15.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $15.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Theragun Prime Therabody

The Prime is a streamlined device that delivers everything you need and nothing you don’t. With two hours of battery life, customizable speed, an ergonomic handle and four easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is ideal for the average user. The Prime’s QX65 motor also features QuietForce technology so you can get maximum relief without causing a racket. Right now snag one for $50 off and get a free carrying case.

$997.99 From $739.99 at Woot!

Samsung Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. The latest model comes with an anti-glare coating to not only make watching movies and shows more enjoyable, but also better show off a library of digital art and a choice of magnetic frame when you’re not watching TV. Today only, Woot! is offering five sizes of this cult-favorite television up to 28% off the list price.

$429.99 $329.99 at Target

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum Target

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup, even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 Motorhead is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the V8’s unassuming size — its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, and the machine is engineered to convert into a handheld vac for stairs, upholstery and other tricky places to clean. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $100 off at Target, but hurry, the sale ends today.

$149.99 $89.99 at Adorama

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Mike Andronico/CNN

If you’re entrenched in the Apple tech ecosystem, a trackpad is essential for your desktop, especially if you’re not fond of the Apple mouse. Sleek and streamlined, this trackpad holds a month’s worth of charge at a time — plus, its surface area is 30% larger than the previous model’s. Right now, score a 40% discount at Adorama (for an all-time low price) and get free shipping.

More deals to shop

• Today only, score major savings on back-to-school must-haves like Contigo water bottles, Paper Mate pens and more at Amazon.

• Right now at Adidas, if you buy any shoe, you’ll get 30% off your order — just use code SNEAKERS to take advantage of this deal before it expires tomorrow.

• This NutriBullet blender is a handy kitchen tool for speedy breakfasts and snacks, and right now it’s a dollar cheaper than the low we’ve previously tracked.

• Take 20% off organic skincare during the summer sale at Kora Organics; today’s the last day you can save on these natural formulas.

• Get the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $50 off right now. This deal doesn’t quite match the Prime Day low, but it’s still a solid discount on a setup we recommend.

• Walgreens is offering 20% off Honest Beauty products, plus a free gift with your purchase.

• Don’t miss this BOGO 50% off on reliable Cetaphil skincare.

• During The Company Store’s end of season sale, you can get up to 60% off bedding, bath, decor, outdoor items and more.

• Save up to 40% on bundles of mattresses and bedding at Saatva now through July 28.

• Cozy loungewear by Lake Pajamas rarely goes on sale, so pick up your favorites now at up to 40% off, now through July 28.

Deals you may have missed

$379 $299 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 Bose

Boasting a sleek design and fast charging in addition to incredible noise cancellation and audio, these Bose headphones are easily some of our favorites on the market even at full price. Right now, you can grab a pair for just under $300 at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen for a brand-new pair. You’ll be jamming out in no time.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

Tile Trackers Amazon

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

20% off the Bathroom Collection

Cultiver Cultiver

Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. If your bed is all set, add some everyday indulgence to your bathroom too — right now, you can get 20% off the entire bathroom collection with code CNN20, now through Aug. 7. Whether you’re shopping for towels, washcloths, a robe or even a bath mat, these distinctive woven pieces are a great addition to your routines.

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.

Extra 30% off huarache sandals

Nisolo Nisolo

Planning an end-of-summer vacation? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring — plus, the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Right now you can score an extra 30% off huarache sandals with code NISOLOXCNN and snag a pair for as little as $72.80.

Back-to-School Sale

Bentgo Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.