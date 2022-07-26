Somerton man mystery 'solved' as DNA points to man's identity, professor claims

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) A professor who has dedicated decades to solving one of Australia's most enduring mysteries claims he has discovered the identity of the Somerton man.

Derek Abbott, from the University of Adelaide, says the body of a man found on one of the city's beaches in 1948 belonged to Carl "Charles" Webb, an electrical engineer and instrument maker born in Melbourne in 1905.

South Australia Police and Forensic Science South Australia have not verified the findings of Abbott, who worked with renowned American genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick to identify Webb as the Somerton man.

Forensic Science SA declined to comment and referred CNN to SA Police who told CNN that as of last week the investigation was ongoing and there were no further updates.

Using DNA sequencing, Abbott say