7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines

(CNN) A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country's most populous island, at 8:43 a.m. local time (8:43 p.m. ET), according to USGS.

Its epicenter was about 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the small town of Dolores, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to USGS.

Abra, the province where the quake took place, is a landlocked region known for deep valleys and mountainous terrain.

This is a developing story.