At least five dead as anti-United Nations protests rock Democratic Republic of Congo

(CNN) At least five people were killed and about 50 wounded during a second day of violent anti-United Nations protests in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

A Reuters reporter saw UN peacekeepers shoot two demonstrators dead as protesters threw rocks, vandalized and set fire to the agency's buildings.

Some stormed the houses of UN workers who were evacuated from the city in a convoy of vehicles escorted by the army, another reporter said.

Demonstrations began on Monday, when hundreds attacked and looted a MONUSCO -- the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the country -- warehouse in Goma demanding that the mission leave the country, and flared again on Tuesday.

They were called by a faction of the ruling party's youth wing that accuses MONUSCO of failing to protect civilians against militia violence.

