New study of T. rex fossils debunks theory that king of dinosaurs was misunderstood

(CNN) A provocative study published earlier this year proposed that the world's best-known and perhaps best-loved dinosaur, Tyrannosaurus rex, was actually three separate species.

Not so fast, says new research published Monday, which argues that T. rex shouldn't be reclassified. Any variations in fossils merely reflect the fact that dinosaurs, like humans, come in different shapes and sizes.

"Tyrannosaurus rex remains the one true king of the dinosaurs," said paleontologist Steve Brusatte, study coauthor of the latest analysis and professor at The University of Edinburgh's School of Geosciences in Scotland, in a news release.

"It is true that the fossils we have are somewhat variable in size and shape, but as we show in our new study, that variation is minor and cannot be used to neatly separate the fossils into easily defined clusters. Based on all the fossil evidence we currently have, T. rex stands alone as the single giant apex predator from the end of the Age of Dinosaurs in North America."

The earlier controversial paper , which was published in March, had analyzed the bones and teeth of 37 T. rex specimens. This research suggested that T. rex should have two sibling species -- a more slender Tyrannosaurus regina (tyrant lizard queen) and the stouter and toothier Tyrannosaurus imperator (tyrant lizard emperor).

Read More