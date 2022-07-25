(CNN) An Uber driver who took Nikolas Cruz to his school in Parkland, Florida, on the day the teenager shot and killed 17 people there testified that Cruz had a large bag and was "anxious and nervous" when the driver dropped him off.

"He came into the car and said he was going to music class," the driver, Laura Zecchini, said during Cruz' sentencing trial Monday.

Cruz pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A jury in this phase of his trial will decide whether Cruz is sentenced to death or gets a life sentence.

The state also called five additional witnesses Monday: two Broward County Sheriff's Office Deputies, two medical examiners and a student who was wounded.

Testimony from Sgt. Gloria Crespo of the Broward Sheriff's Office centered on the rifle bag she recovered on the first floor of the building where the shooting occurred. According to Crespo, the bag contained ear muffling headphones that are normally used for range shooting.

