Armand Duplantis breaks own world record for fifth time, as Team USA makes history

(CNN) Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record as the World Championships concluded on Sunday, while Team USA wrapped up an historic medal haul.

The Swede, in the final event of what's been an enthralling 10 days in Eugene, Oregon, made it over 6.21 meters, one centimeter higher than his previous world record which he set in March at the World Indoor Championships.

Duplantis had already secured the world title with his first time jump over 6 meters after his rivals failed to make it over 5.94m.

But, in pushing himself, the 22-year-old was able to soar over his own previous record at the second attempt -- the fifth time he's broken the world record.

"It's great; I cannot complain," Duplantis said . "Actually, I did not think about the record that much today ... I really wanted to win the gold so badly. It was the medal I was missing.

