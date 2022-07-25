Fan picks up Nelly Korda's ball while it's still in play at women's golf major

(CNN) Getting your hands on a match ball is a dream for any sports fan. Preferably though, that ball should not still be in play.

This was the bizarre scenario Nelly Korda found herself in at the Evian Championship on Sunday, in Évian-les-Bains, France, as the American golfer's ball -- having only just rolled to a stop -- was picked up by a spectator.

The 2021 Women's PGA Championship winner had made a strong start to the final round of the major, opening with back-to-back birdies to edge closer to the leading pack. Yet disaster struck at the par-four sixth hole when her approach shot skewed off into the trees and settled in the wood chippings along a path for spectators.

Unbeknownst to Korda, her situation was about to get even worse when a nearby fan spotted the ball and picked it up. Smiling and raising it in front of her, she then walked to a nearby official to present her find, apparently unaware that she'd done anything wrong.

The spectator picks up Korda's ball.

"It's not a souvenir!" said commentator Grant Boone, in a video shared on Twitter by Sky Sports Golf, adding that the spectator was "in big trouble now."

