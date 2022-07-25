Tamara Ecclestone offers $7.2 million reward for return of stolen jewelry

(CNN) British socialite Tamara Ecclestone is offering a £6 million ($7.2 million) reward for information that leads to the recovery of jewelry worth tens of millions of dollars which was stolen from her London home.

In December 2019, thieves raided the house of the 38-year-old socialite, who is the daughter of ex- Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone . She said they made off with jewelry and family heir looms.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday, Ecclestone said: "Whilst I have accepted that I will never likely see my stolen belongings again, I will happily put up a reward of 25% of the value of anything that the police are able to recover resulting from information provided by a source. If you are the source, you get the reward."

She continued: "With the total value of the burglary being £26m -- that's a reward of up to £6m for anyone that can help me get back what is rightfully mine."

Her comments were made following the release of BBC documentary "Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone's Diamonds?" which aired Thursday.

