CNN —
“Daredevil: Born Again” is coming to Disney+.
The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.
The live-action series was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend.
D’Onofrio tweeted the news, writing, “Yes Mr Murdock…”
Netflix’s “Daredevil” was canceled in 2018 after three seasons but in May there were rumblings that a new “Daredevil” series was in the works.
Cox had made a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”