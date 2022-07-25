Today, you’ll find a deal on Crocs, a discounted pair of Beats Fit Pro and savings on Cultiver bath linens. All that and more below.

$379 $299 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 Bose

Boasting a sleek design and fast charging in addition to incredible noise cancellation and audio, these Bose headphones are easily some of our favorites on the market even at full price. Right now, you can grab a pair for just under $300 at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen for a brand-new pair. You’ll be jamming out in no time.

$64.99 $49.99 at Super Shop

The Slim Tile

If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the Performance Pack, which includes one credit card–shaped Slim and one Pro. Perfect for storing your wallet or attaching to your key ring, right now these trackers are under $50 with the exclusive code CNNTLP.

20% off the Bathroom Collection

Cultiver Cultiver

Cultiver makes some of our favorite bedroom essentials, including our favorite luxury linen sheets. If your bed is all set, add some everyday indulgence to your bathroom too — right now, you can get 20% off the entire bathroom collection with code CNN20, now through Aug. 7. Whether you’re shopping for towels, washcloths, a robe or even a bath mat, these distinctive woven pieces are a great addition to your routines.

Extra 20% off sale

Crocs Crocs

​​Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. With an array of styles from sandals to platforms to wedges, Crocs allow you to express your style in serious comfort. Right now, you can get an extra 20% off sale items and save on styles for the whole family — just use code EXTRA20 at checkout.

Beats Mike Andronico/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now, you can take advantage of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these headphones, as long as you’re chill with a refurbished pair. They’re guaranteed to work like new and come with a one-year warranty. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try ’em out?

More deals to shop

• Upgrade your yard with these Greenworks outdoor tools — right now, you can save up to 43% off leaf blowers, mowers, hedge trimmers and more.

• This L’Oréal Revitalift moisturizer is a consistent favorite, thanks to its powerful combination of retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

• Stay hydrated during heat waves and upcoming school days — Takeya is offering 25% off kids bottles with code BTSKIDS now through July 31.

• Save almost 30% on this Philips Hue light strip bundle — it’s smart home compatible and customizable, and right now it’s fetching the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Get creative with Crayola school supplies, which are buy one, get one 40% off with code BTS40 right now.

• It’s never a bad idea to stock up on first aid kits — snag them for over half off right now and thank yourself later.

• Treat yourself at home with this Invospa massager, which releases tension in your muscles with heat and pressure — right now it’s 40% off.

• Ditch plastic utensils and save on select flatware, 30% off at Target right now.

• You can get 25% off all regular-price items at Bando right now, just in time for the new school year.

• This Mario Badescu drying lotion spot-treats blemishes, reducing their appearance quickly so you can feel your most confident.

Deals you may have missed

$149.99 $97.99 at Super Shop

Beats Studio Buds Amazon

Normally $150, the Studio Buds deliver an intuitive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike. With a strong audio mix and long battery life, these true wireless earbuds stand out when compared to AirPods or Galaxy Buds. Plus, they’re over $50 off for Underscored readers right now — simply enter the exclusive code CNNBTSD at checkout for the lowest price on the web.

Extra 30% off huarache sandals

Nisolo Nisolo

Planning an end-of-summer vacation? Nisolo’s breathable, handcrafted leather huarache sandals are the perfect neutral footwear choice for exploring — plus, the brand ensures zero net carbon and a living wage for its employees. Right now you can score an extra 30% off huarache sandals with code NISOLOXCNN and snag a pair for as little as $72.80.

Back-to-School Sale

Bentgo Amazon

Back-to-school season is just around the corner, so stock up on lunch boxes, food containers, backpacks and more at Bentgo right now. Underscored readers love Bentgo’s selection for kids and adults alike; everything is durable, cute and perfect for meal prep or on-the-go snacks. You can score 20% off sitewide with code BTS2022, now through July 31.

$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored

After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s 30% off at Amazon.