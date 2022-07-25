US Army helicopters hold first live-fire drills in South Korea since 2019

Seoul, South Korea US Army Apache attack helicopters based in South Korea are holding live-fire drills with rockets and guns for the first time since 2019, as the allies step up military exercises amid tension with North Korea.

Training resumed at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex just south of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) along the border, after having been canceled in recent years when those living nearby complained about noise and safety concerns.

Over the past week, AH-64E Apache helicopters engaged in certification drills, video images and photographs released by the US 2nd Infantry Division showed.

"Crews are qualifying during both day and night on the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Hydra 70 rocket and 30mm canon," the division said on Twitter.

The drills come as the allies announced they would resume other live field training during joint exercises scaled back for several years because of Covid-19 and efforts to reduce tension with the North.

