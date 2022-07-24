A Pennsylvania waitress was shocked when she received a $3,000 tip

(CNN) A customer at a restaurant in Pennsylvania left a hefty $3,000 tip on a $13.25 bill, much to the surprise of his server.

Eric Smith, an out-of-town customer, enjoyed a homemade stromboli at Alfredo's Cafe in Scranton, Pennsyslvania, on June 16. When it came time to pay for his meal, he was so impressed with it and his service that he wrote in a $3,000 tip for his server, Mariana Lambert.

"When the time came to pay his check, Lambert came into my office with tears in her eyes and shaking, stating a customer was leaving her a $3,000 tip on his $13.25 bill," said Matt Martini, a manager at Alfredo's, in a statement shared with CNN.

Another manager, Zachary Jacobson, was also at Alfredo's when Smith stopped by.

The restaurant serves customers from "all walks of life," Jacobson told CNN. Jacobson, who has worked at the family-owned restaurant for over a decade, told CNN that he was dropping in at the restaurant on his day off when Lambert received the generous tip.

