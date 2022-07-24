A drive-by shooting left 8 people under the age of 21 injured in Atlanta, police say

(CNN) Eight people between the ages of 16 and 21 were shot early Sunday morning while standing outside a gas station in Atlanta, according to police.

All of the victims arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, according to the police statement. A driver flagged down a police car at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday and told officers four people in the car had been shot, the statement said. Police escorted the victims to Piedmont Hospital.

Two other victims of the same shooting also arrived at Piedmont Hospital to receive treatment. These six victims were in stable condition, police say.

Another two victims first arrived at Emory Hospital in critical condition and were transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital.