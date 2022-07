A drive-by shooting left 8 people under the age of 21 injured in Atlanta, police say

(CNN) Eight people between the ages of 16 and 21 were shot early Sunday morning while standing outside a gas station in Atlanta, according to police.

A group of around 12 people was gathered at the parking lot of a Shell gas station when a vehicle drove into the parking lot and shots were fired from inside the car, a police spokesperson told CNN affiliate WXIA-TV. A total of 8 people, including six women between the ages of 16 and 21 years old, and two men, 18 and 21 years old, were shot.

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department said that the shooter or shooters remain unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

All of the victims arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, according to the police statement. A driver flagged down a police car at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday and told officers four people in the car had been shot, the statement said. Police escorted the victims to Piedmont Hospital.

