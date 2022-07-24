French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after devastated Charles Leclerc crashes out with 'unacceptable' mistake

(CNN) Max Verstappen eased to victory at the French Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over a devastated Charles Leclerc, whose recent woes continued with a high-speed crash on Sunday.

An anguished scream on team radio from Leclerc summarized another frustrating day for Ferrari, after the Monegasque driver -- having led from pole -- slammed into the wall at high-speed on lap 18.

It is the third time this season that the 24-year-old has failed to finish a race having led. Leclerc has converted only two of his seven pole starts into wins, with the latest gifting Verstappen the opportunity to open up a 63-point gap in the driver's championship.

And Red Bull's reigning world champion -- after checking in with his team to ask if Leclerc was ok -- made no mistake to win his 27th career grand prix, and his second in a row at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton at Circuit Paul Ricard.

"The car was quick today," Verstappen said. "Unlucky for Charles, I hope he is OK, but I just did my race and looked after the tyres.

Read More