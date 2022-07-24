Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders in the country have been given domestic Covid-19 vaccines, the ruling Communist party said in a rare disclosure aimed at stimulating China's booster program.

Deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC) Zeng Yixin said on Saturday that "all China's incumbent state and party leaders" have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with domestically made shots, referring to top officials at the national and deputy national level, including Xi, Premier Li Keqiang, and other senior leaders.

It is rare for health-related information about Chinese leaders to be made public, but the statement was made amid a recent wave of Covid-19 infections and public concerns about the safety of vaccines.

Zeng didn't specify when the officials had been vaccinated or if they received booster shots. The vaccination status of President Xi had not previously been disclosed to the public.

China has repeatedly sought to address questions around the safety of its vaccines and to boost its vaccination rates, especially among the elderly. While nearly 90% of China's vaccine eligible population has been fully vaccinated, only 61% of people over the age of 80 have been fully vaccinated and only 38.4% have received booster shots, according to the NHC.

Read More