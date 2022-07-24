Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Manila Three people died in a shooting at a university graduation ceremony in the Philippines' capital region on Sunday, including a former mayor from the volatile south of the country, police said.

Local Quezon City police chief Remus Medina said the shooting appeared to have been an assassination of the former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, Rose Furigay.

The suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer and arrested after a car chase, was now in custody and being interrogated, Medina told reporters.

"He looks like he was a determined assassin," Medina said, adding he was found with two pistols.

Quezon is part of the Manila capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people.

Funeral workers carry a victim's body at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon city, Philippines, Sunday, July 24, 2022

