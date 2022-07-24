At least 17 Haitian migrants found dead off Bahamas coast

(CNN) Rescuers in the Bahamas have found the bodies of 17 Haitian migrants thought to have died after their vessel capsized in rough seas during a "suspected human smuggling operation," the country's leader said.

The bodies of 15 females, a male and an infant were found in the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to reports of a boating incident seven miles off New Providence just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement.

Twenty-five people were rescued and turned over to health officials for monitoring, but additional people are presumed to be missing, with search and recovery operations continuing, Davis said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that a twin-engine speed boat left a docking facility off West Bay Street around 1 a.m. with approximately 60 people on board. It is believed that their final destination was Miami, Florida," the Prime Minister said.

The body of one of those who died is taken away by mortuary workers in Nassau.

"Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal matter as well as other rescue and recovery efforts. However, I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of The Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," the Prime Minister said.