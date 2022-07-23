Suspect charged with murder in killing of missing University of Mississippi student

(CNN) A man was arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old University of Mississippi student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, whose remains have not been found since going missing July 8, officials said Friday.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was arrested by the Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department. A bond was not set as of Friday, the agencies said in a joint news release.

CNN was unable to determine whether Herrington has obtained an attorney as of Friday.

Oxford police said the investigation is ongoing and has asked for the public's help in the case.

