At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in downtown Renton, Washington, early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to shots fired just before 1 a.m. local time, Renton police spokesperson Sandra Havlik said.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims. One person was dead and up to five people were treated on scene by emergency personnel, Havlik said.

Initial reports indicate the shooting stemmed from a dispute outside a large gathering, which led to gunfire by possibly more than one suspect.

It was not an active shooter situation, Havlik noted. The investigation is ongoing.

Renton is a city of around 106,000 people about 12 miles south of Seattle.