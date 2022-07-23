California's fast-moving Oak Fire burns more than 6,000 acres and forces evacuations outside Yosemite National Park

(CNN) A wildfire raging for a second day Saturday in central California's Mariposa County outside Yosemite National Park has burned more than 6,500 acres and forced evacuations of rural communities, fire officials said.

Electricity service in the area stopped at about 4 p.m. Friday, "and the fire has been coming towards us faster and faster," Detamore said.

The fire has destroyed at least 10 structures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Saturday without elaborating. The blaze is threatening 2,000 other structures, Cal Fire said.

It had burned 6,555 acres by Saturday morning and had no containment, Cal Fire said. Fire activity was extreme, and emergency personnel were working to evacuate people and protect buildings, the department said

More than 400 personnel, as well as 45 fire engines and four helicopters, have been assigned to fight the flames, Cal Fire said.

Evacuations have been ordered for certain areas in Mariposa County south and east of the fire, as shown in an online map . The evacuation zones did not include Mariposa town.

A firefighter runs to extinguish flames from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County on Friday.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at an elementary school in Mariposa, Cal Fire said.

The blaze is a few dozen miles southwest of Yosemite National Park's southern edges, though the park is closer when measured by a straight line.

The Oak Fire is the largest of California's currently active wildfires of note, which numbered at least six Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire