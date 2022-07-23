Mega Millions jackpot swells to $790 million after no lottery ticket drew all 6 winning numbers

(CNN) The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to a whopping $790 million after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.

Friday's winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16, according to the lottery's website.

The next drawing is scheduled Tuesday, when the cash prize is estimated to be $464.4 million.

"There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won -- in any game -- at a higher level than next Tuesday's estimated prize of $790 million," the lottery said in a news release.

