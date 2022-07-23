(CNN) An Illinois bakery and café has postponed a drag brunch event after their venue was vandalized early morning on Saturday.

Corinna Sac, the owner of UpRising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, a village to the northwest of Chicago, had advertised the sold-out Saturday "brunch at night" event on Facebook, which was set to feature performances by three local drag queens and a raffle drawing, alongside the café's standard brunch offerings.

Drag brunch events typically feature drag queens performing -- singing, lipsyncing, and dancing -- as live entertainment during brunch.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Lake in the Hills Police Department officers were notified of "in progress criminal damage to property," the department said in a news release . Upon arrival, police arrested a suspect, who was charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property. Both charges are Class 4 felonies, according to the police news release.

Sac said she raced to the café and that three windows and a door were broken, and "there was graffiti on the side of our building on the brick walls," which included hate speech.

