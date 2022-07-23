How to have fun this summer in spite of Covid-19 and extreme heat

We may not be able to beat the heat (or existential dread), but doggone it, we can have fun anyway. Here's how you can enjoy the rest of the summer that won't put you at as high of a risk of Covid-19 infection and heat exhaustion.

Outside

Catch the sunrise at the beach. If you're lucky enough to live near the water, take advantage of your proximity to the If you're lucky enough to live near the water, take advantage of your proximity to the beach -- just make sure you get there really early. It won't be as blisteringly hot or busy yet, so when the beach fills with families and the sun fully rises, it's your cue to scramble for shade and AC.

Take an umbrella to the park. Hear me out -- sitting out under the sun without a shady respite will roast you, stuff you and make you fit to be served at Thanksgiving dinner. It might feel silly to spend a day outside underneath an umbrella when it's not raining, but at least your skin will be partially protected from the sun's oppressive rays. Imagine yourself in the Victorian era, strolling through a regal garden under a dainty parasol.

Treat yourself. Even as it feels like our institutions are crumbling around us, Even as it feels like our institutions are crumbling around us, ice cream remains perfect. If you're craving sweets, a limited dose of sunshine and socialization, meet your friends for a cone outside an ice cream shop with ample outdoor seating to check off all three.

Slip and slide. This one requires a grassy area with access to a hose. But if you or a friend have these things, get a This one requires a grassy area with access to a hose. But if you or a friend have these things, get a slip-and-slide or other easy-to-install water features to splash around on -- do it for those of us who cannot. Imagine the sweet relief of belly-flopping onto a wet, rubbery sheet and sliding through a sprinkler. It's not just for kids!

Seek shade in nature. It's definitely too hot to go on a desert hike right now. But if you live near a botanical garden or arboretum, take advantage of the natural shade and breezes. You might even happen upon some birds or other forest creatures, and you can observe their tricks for keeping cool.

Inside