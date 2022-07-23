(CNN) A dog is being lauded as a "real-life Lassie" for leading rescuers to his owner after he fell during a hike.

Saul, the man's border collie, found several members of the search party and led them back to his owner.

But it wasn't until the next day that the man was able to reach an area with cell service and call for help. His steep fall left him with a broken hip and ribs. Twenty-five search and rescue members were dispatched to help look for the man.

His dog, a border collie named Saul, ran 200 yards and found two members of the search party, leading them back to his owner, according to the Facebook post.

"At first we didn't believe it because it sounded like a movie," said Sergeant Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, according to CNN affiliate KCRA.

