Politics of the Day
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci
CNN
Now playing
05:50
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Bannon's defense team on Thursday made another attempt to end his criminal case for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, urging a federal judge to acquit him because the evidence presented by prosecutors was too thin. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Bannon's defense team on Thursday made another attempt to end his criminal case for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, urging a federal judge to acquit him because the evidence presented by prosecutors was too thin. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Now playing
02:40
Hear how Steve Bannon reacted to the guilty verdict
Getty/CNN
Now playing
02:03
Retired admiral accuses Trump of dereliction of duty
Now playing
04:40
SE Cupp: This is the only question you need to ask yourself about Jan. 6
Jan. 6 Committee Evidence
Now playing
01:31
Video shows Josh Hawley running from rioters on Jan. 6
Now playing
02:20
Kinzinger: 'We've proven different components of a criminal case against Trump'
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks at the opening of a hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. - The House committee probing the 2021 assault on the US Capitol is examining connections between associates of former US President Donald Trump and far right-wing extremist groups at its seventh hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks at the opening of a hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. - The House committee probing the 2021 assault on the US Capitol is examining connections between associates of former US President Donald Trump and far right-wing extremist groups at its seventh hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
01:55
Hear Cheney's question to GOP about Trump during her closing statement
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks at the opening of a hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. - The House committee probing the 2021 assault on the US Capitol is examining connections between associates of former US President Donald Trump and far right-wing extremist groups at its seventh hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks at the opening of a hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. - The House committee probing the 2021 assault on the US Capitol is examining connections between associates of former US President Donald Trump and far right-wing extremist groups at its seventh hearing on Tuesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
01:11
Kinzinger shares preview of final January 6 hearing. Hear what Trump was doing for 187 minutes
CNN
Now playing
03:34
Brother of officer who died after Jan. 6 blames Trump and his 'sycophants'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives following his trial on contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives following his trial on contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Now playing
01:52
Steve Bannons expresses frustration outside courtroom
CNN
Now playing
01:22
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for covid
WDIV
Now playing
00:45
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
Police clash with supporters of US President Donald Trump who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day.
Police clash with supporters of US President Donald Trump who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Now playing
01:44
DHS inspector general tells Secret Service to stop investigating text messages related to January 6
CNN
Now playing
03:28
'Trump is above the law,' SE Cupp says in response to AG's remark
CNN
Now playing
03:30
PA voters express frustration with Biden. Here's what they're saying
CNN
Now playing
03:42
Van Jones: Biden going through 'summer of real heartbreak' with Black voters
CASPER, WY - MAY 28: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. The rally is being held to support Harriet Hageman, Rep. Liz Cheney's primary challenger in Wyoming. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
CASPER, WY - MAY 28: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. The rally is being held to support Harriet Hageman, Rep. Liz Cheney's primary challenger in Wyoming. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)
Chet Strange/Getty Images
Now playing
02:49
'You had a president who went AWOL': Conway previews January 6 hearing
CNN  — 

President Joe Biden’s symptoms “continue to improve” after being diagnosed Thursday with Covid-19, the President’s physician said in a Saturday letter.

“His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote. “His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

Biden completed his second full day of the Paxlovid on Friday night, and will continue to receive the antiviral drug, O’Connor said.

O’Connor wrote that Biden’s “causative agent” is “most likely” the BA.5 Covid-19 variant, which he notes “is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the United States at this time.”

Biden will “continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations,” O’Connor said, and being treated with oral hydration, Tylenol and low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.

O’Connor said Biden, who had asthma when he was younger, will also continue to be treated with his albuterol inhaler “as needed,” which he has used a few times since testing positive.

“We have a reason to believe that (Biden) will do very well,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Amara Walker on Saturday morning.

While he hasn’t spoken directly to the President, Fauci said he’s been in “very close contact” with O’Connor following Biden’s positive test result this week.

Fauci said Biden “has no trouble breathing at all right now” and that that using an inhaler is what Biden “does regularly, when he gets an upper respiratory infection.”

At 79 years old, Biden is at an increased risk for a more severe case of Covid-19 due to his age, but he’s fully vaccinated and twice boosted – which the CDC says reduces risk of hospitalization and death for older adults.

O’Connor has been providing written updates about Biden’s illness and health status but has yet to publicly answer questions about it.

The White House medical unit will continue monitoring Biden “closely,” O’Connor said.

First lady Jill Biden, who is a close contact to the President, tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday, her spokesperson Michael LaRosa said. She is not experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms and continues to remain at their home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Thursday marked “Day 0” of the President’s Covid-19 timeline, meaning he would be in isolation until at least Tuesday in accordance to the CDC’s guidelines.

But Fauci confirmed to CNN on Saturday that Biden would be leaving isolation once he tests negative for Covid-19, straying from CDC guidance.

“You have to really go by the circumstances that you’re in,” Fauci said. “The President is in a position to be able to test every day and wait till he becomes negative before he goes back. But that doesn’t mean that everyone has to do that.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.