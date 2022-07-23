China executes man who set fire to his ex-wife during livestream

(CNN) A man who killed his ex-wife by setting her on fire during a livestream was executed in China on Saturday, state media reported, marking the end of a case that prompted horror and outrage across the country.

Tang Lu was executed by a court in the southwestern Sichuan province, according to Global Times, citing the Intermediate People's Court of the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

Tang was allowed to meet his family before the execution, Global Times reported.

Tang's ex-wife, Lhamo, was a farmer and livestreamer in the Tibetan autonomous prefecture. State media reported that Tang had a history of physical abuse toward Lhamo, and the couple divorced in June 2020.

He repeatedly sought her out and asked to remarry in the following months, but was turned away.