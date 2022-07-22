Special board meeting to consider firing Uvalde Schools police chief Pete Arredondo canceled at request of chief's attorney

(CNN) A special school board meeting scheduled for Saturday morning in Uvalde, Texas, to consider whether to terminate the employment of the district's police chief is canceled, the district announced Friday.

"In conformity with due process requirements, and at the request of his attorney, the meeting to consider the termination of Chief Arredondo will be held at a later date which has yet to be determined," said the written statement from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

In the meantime, Chief Pete Arredondo will be on unpaid administrative leave, according to the district. Arredondo has come under withering criticism from the public at recent school board meetings over his conduct during the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 21 people died as authorities waited more than an hour to directly confront the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.