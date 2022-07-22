Utah's Black pioneers in the Mormon migration were honored with a monument

(CNN) Utah officials, along with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unveiled a monument Friday honoring African American pioneers at a park in Salt Lake City.

The monument, entitled Pioneers of 1847 Monument, honors the lives of Black pioneers who took part in the Mormon migration and the settlement of Utah, according to a news release from This Is the Place Heritage Park.

Honoring the lives of Black pioneers Green Flake, Hark Wales, Oscar Smith, and Jane Manning James, the sculptures are cast in bronze and feature dedications engraved in stone, a news release shows.

Three of the four pioneers honored by the monument -- Flake, Wales, and Smith -- were born into slavery in the South, eventually joining the Mormon faith and traveling west with other church members, according to engravings on the statues.

"(Flake) was joined by his future brothers-in-law, Hark Wales, and Oscar Smith. The group of forty-two men and twenty-three wagons blazed the trail for tens of thousands to follow," an engraving on a statue honoring Flake reads.

