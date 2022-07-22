New York officers shot in 'cowardly ambush.' 29-year veteran of the force is killed

(CNN) Two Rochester, New York, police officers were shot in a "cowardly ambush" late Thursday, a 29-year veteran fatally, the chief said.

Chief David Smith

Both were in plainclothes, according to the Democrat & Chronicle, when at least one male approached and opened fire, CNN affiliate WHAM said.

Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz was shot once in the upper body and taken to a hospital where he died, Chief David Smith said Friday in a press conference.

Officer Sino Seng was shot at least once in the lower body and taken to a separate hospital where he was treated and released, Smith said.

Smith said a female bystander was also shot. Her injuries were not life threatening.

Read More