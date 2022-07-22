3 men charged in connection to the investigation into a 911 dispatcher who refused to send an ambulance to woman

(CNN) Officials in Greene County, Pennsylvania, filed charges against three men for allegedly concealing evidence that was subpoenaed in the investigation of a 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused to send emergency medical assistance to a woman who later died, according to police criminal complaints.

The three individuals -- Gregory Clay Leathers, Richard Paul Policz, and Robert Jeffrey Rhodes -- are all facing charges related to tampering with public records or information, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and obstruction, according to the complaints.

They are not charged with any wrongdoing in connection with the woman's death. CNN has reached out to the three for comment.

The three were all members of the management team at Greene County's Emergency Management Agency and allegedly agreed or conspired to "knowingly and purposefully conceal, withhold, omit, obstruct, or pervert" policy memo binders that were subject to search warrants that investigators served two years ago, according to affidavits of probable cause.

Those warrants had specified the release of "current training policy for dispatchers; any and all directives for standard operating procedures currently in place," according to the affidavits.

