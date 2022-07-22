Off-duty NYPD correction officer arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in the Bronx

(CNN) An off-duty New York City correction officer who allegedly shot a teen in the face fatally is expected to be formally charged Friday, authorities said.

The New York Police Department on Thursday arrested Dion Middleton, 45, and recommended charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to a police press release.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the victim, identified by police as Raymond Chaluisant, 18, fired a water gun at Middleton, sparking the altercation, according to a law enforcement official.

Police responded to a 911 call for a shooting at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and The Grand Concourse about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release. The officers that responded found the 18-year-old in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face.

When the officers opened the door to aid the teen, they found the toy water gun, which fires gel water beads, the official said.

