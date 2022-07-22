Missouri's attorney general sues St. Louis over allocating funds to support access to abortions out of state

(CNN) Missouri's top attorney filed a lawsuit Thursday against the city of St. Louis over a measure that allocated $1 million in federal funds to help people travel out of state for abortions.

After the high court's decision on June 24, St. Louis city officials passed a bill aiming to create the Reproductive Equity Fund intended to provide what it describes as "logistical support" for people seeking abortion.

That support includes, but is not limited to, funding childcare, transportation and other needs, according to the measure.

"Abortion bans hurt the working people who can't afford child care, a hotel or time off from work because they need access to abortion care," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Thursday while signing the bill.

