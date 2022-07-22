Thousands of baby chickens die due to excessive heat at Miami airport, officials say

(CNN) Thousands of baby chickens died Tuesday from excessive heat, found in a cargo warehouse by a Miami-Dade airport employee, according to state and local officials.

The "employee found the shipment of baby chickens in an Alliance (Ground International) Cargo warehouse that had arrived that day on a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul" during a routine patrol, explained Greg Chin, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

The chicks were on a Delta flight, which landed at Miami International Airport at 1:16 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to flight records. The birds were discovered four hours later, Chin said.

The chicks had been loaded onto metal baggage carts and sat under the South Florida sun for some time, according to CNN affiliate WPLG

The temperature at the airport was 90 degrees at the time, which was also the high for the day, with a feels-like temperature of 98 degrees, according to CNN meteorologists . Asphalt temperatures can be 40-60 degrees hotter than the air.

