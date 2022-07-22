Feds accuse man of calling a Tops location in Buffalo, threatening to shoot Black people

(CNN) A Seattle-area man allegedly called a Buffalo Tops supermarket location twice this week, saying "he would make the news if he shot and killed all of the Black people in the store" including women, children and babies, and later referenced a "race war," according to federal prosecutors.

Joey George, 37, is charged with two counts of making interstate threats, including calls to a Tops supermarket in Buffalo not far from the Tops location where 10 people were killed in a racist attack in May.

According to a complaint filed in federal court in Washington on Thursday, George called a Buffalo Tops supermarket on Tuesday and asked a worker who answered the phone how many Black people were in the store. He told the worker there was a chance he was already in the store or nearby and that if he didn't see anyone in the store, he'd travel to the Tops supermarket where the deadly shooting took place in May, the complaint states. That location had just re-opened a few days before the call was allegedly made.

George, who identified himself as a man named "Peter" in the call, said he was "a really good shot and could pick off people from the parking lot" and said he had assault rifles and other weapons, according to the complaint.

CNN has reached out to the federal public defender's office for comment on George's case.

