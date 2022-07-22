Indiana mall gunman's family say they are 'unable to offer any explanation' for his actions

(CNN) The family of the gunman who killed three people during a weekend mall shooting in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood has released a statement expressing condolences to the families impacted.

The gunman, Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, was shot dead by a legally armed bystander shortly after he opened fire with a rifle. Authorities have said he was armed with two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He fired 24 shots before being killed.

Sapirman also wounded two others, authorities said.

On Friday, Sapirman's father and brother offered their condolences in a statement released through an attorney.

They added: "We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community.

