Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for Uvalde victims' families, governor says

(CNN) Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre "so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved," according to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told CNN that Jackson flew in and presented a check for $170,000 to Abbott while in Uvalde to cover the expenses.

In May a gunman opened fire in Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. A preliminary report by the Texas House investigative committee probing the massacre outlines a series of failures by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Jackson was a football and baseball standout at Auburn University in Alabama.

Abbott praised the sports star for his donation.

