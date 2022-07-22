Ukraine's grain exports are set to resume. For the world's starving populations, this can't come soon enough

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here.

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) After months of fears over global food supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, a deal to unblock the transport of Ukrainian grain has just been signed in Turkey.

But for many Middle Eastern and African states that have long depended on the two nations for staple foodstuffs, the grain can't arrive soon enough.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's biggest wheat producers. The war in Ukraine sparked by Russia's unprovoked assault has been the major factor in driving food prices up by 17% since January, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), leaving large populations on the brink of starvation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that the agreement would spare billions of people from hunger.

"In the coming days we will see the start of ship traffic and many countries will have a breath of fresh air," he said.