An accidental master: The rise of legendary golf photographer David Cannon

Seve Ballesteros holes his final putt to win the 1984 British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. "If I had to choose a moment in my 100 majors that still sends shivers down my spine, every time I look at the picture, this would be it," Cannon reflected. "The roar of the crowd went on and on.
"The British crowds and I adored Seve," Cannon said of the Spaniard, who won five majors before his death from brain cancer in May 2011. "He was, for sure, the catalyst for the growth of European golf and all that we have witnessed in the past 30 years.
"I miss him every day, and to think this moment was captured 30 years ago this year -- it just seems like yesterday."
This image from the 1984 captures Gene Sarazen -- a winner of seven majors between 1922 and 1935 who Cannon credits with effectively inventing the sand iron. He was playing in the annual par-three contest at Augusta, which takes place each year and acts as a curtain raiser for the Masters.
"(The nine-hole exhibition) was a great tradition at Augusta that preceded the current tradition of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer hitting the ceremonial tee shots from the first tee to start the tournament each year," Cannon said.
"I loved the idea of nine holes, watching legends of the game -- a pity this is not the case with Nicklaus, Player and Palmer. How much fun that would be?"
Cannon describes the par-three competition on the short course at Augusta National as one of the most spectacular events to photograph.
"This picture was (the result of) having such a perfect sky on one of the stillest afternoons," he said.
"I was able to capture the almost perfect 'mirror' effect of the eighth and ninth greens, surrounded by thousands of 'patrons,' as the spectators are known at Augusta."
This picture captures an iconic moment in Jack Nicklaus' career -- the putt on the 17th green during the final round of the 1986 Masters that effectively se