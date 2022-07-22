An accidental master: The rise of legendary golf photographer David Cannon

Photos: Capturing golf's major moments

Capturing golf's major moments – Seve Ballesteros holes his final putt to win the 1984 British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. "If I had to choose a moment in my 100 majors that still sends shivers down my spine, every time I look at the picture, this would be it," Cannon reflected. "The roar of the crowd went on and on.



"The British crowds and I adored Seve," Cannon said of the Spaniard, who won five majors before his death from brain cancer in May 2011. "He was, for sure, the catalyst for the growth of European golf and all that we have witnessed in the past 30 years.

"I miss him every day, and to think this moment was captured 30 years ago this year -- it just seems like yesterday."